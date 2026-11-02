Shooter in Memorial Drive incident on Oct. 20 sought by police

article

The Brief A 45-year-old man was shot near 234 Memorial Drive on Oct. 20 after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire, police said. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect shown in video; anonymous tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting near 234 Memorial Drive.

What we know:

Zone 5 officers responded at about 11:52 p.m. Oct. 20 to a report of a person shot. They found a 45-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

A preliminary investigation indicates a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire, police said.

Suspect description and tips

The suspected shooter is shown in video wearing a black skull cap, brown vest, black T-shirt, black pants and a satchel. The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app or texting CSGA to 738477. Tipsters do not have to provide their names or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.