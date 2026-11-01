Rick Jackson outlines economic plan ahead of Election Day

The Brief Republican Rick Jackson held a major Forsyth County campaign rally as the Georgia governor's race reaches its final stretch. The healthcare executive pledged tax reductions alongside family members and state GOP leaders before launching a five-city statewide tour. Jackson faces Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday as both vie to succeed term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal or Gov. Brian Kemp.



Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson rallied dozens of supporters in Forsyth County on Sunday night, making a final push before voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

What we know:

Dozens of voters gathered in Cumming to support the Republican nominee, hoping to see him elected to lead the state.

Jackson took the stage surrounded by his wife and son, who both delivered remarks to the crowd.

Several Georgia Republican leaders also addressed the audience as the general election enters its concluding hours.

Supporter Scott Ridling shared his enthusiasm during the rally, stating, "We're just hopeful that he can turn out a win."

The healthcare executive and political newcomer built his platform around economic relief, promising to cut the state income tax in half and freeze property taxes across Georgia.

Addressing his supporters, Jackson pledged broad changes for working families.

"We will build on the things that brought opportunity here and get after the challenges still holding families back," Jackson said.

The other side:

Jackson faces Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor, who centered her campaign platform on affordability, healthcare access and housing.

Both candidates present sharply contrasting approaches to Georgia's economy and cost of living as they compete to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp.

Jackson directly criticized his Democratic opponent's record during his speech in Cumming.

"She had a chance to lead. She had to show a chance to show what she does when people are counting on her, and we saw it. We can't let her do to Georgia what she did to Atlanta because there is one simple truth. She cannot campaign her way around; bad mayors don't make good governors," Jackson said.

What's next:

Jackson launches a statewide get-out-the-vote tour on Monday, according to campaign officials. The tour features scheduled stops in Canton, Perry, Albany, Savannah and Augusta.

On Tuesday night, Jackson is scheduled to join campaign supporters in Sandy Springs to watch the election results.