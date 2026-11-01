2 DeKalb police officers shot, suspect wounded during domestic call
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two DeKalb County police officers are recovering in a local hospital after a man shot both of them during a Sunday evening domestic disturbance call on Bouldercrest Road, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road to handle a domestic dispute, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers met Demontavious SoHo, who shot both of them, according to police.
The wounded officers immediately returned fire and struck SoHo, police said.
SoHo ran from the location and disappeared into the woodline.
Officers captured him a short time later suffering from a gunshot wound.
Both injured officers were taken to an area hospital in moderate condition and are expected to survive.
Atlanta police cruisers seen at Grady Hospital on November 1, 2026. (FOX5)
What they're saying:
Department leaders credited outside law enforcement partners with helping bring the incident to a swift close.
"We want to say thank you to all of our partner agencies who responded and helped us take this violent offender into custody," the department stated. "We are asking for everyone’s prayers for our officers during this time."
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the specific identities of the two officers who were wounded.
Authorities have also not disclosed the exact criminal charges filed against SoHo or the current status of his medical treatment.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, which provided an initial statement regarding the ongoing investigation, as well as field observations of Atlanta Police Department cruisers at Grady Hospital.