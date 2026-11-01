Georgia lawmaker accuses opponent of making political threat

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The Brief Rep. Noelle Kahaian filed a police report after receiving an online threat aimed at her family in Henry County. Kahaian condemned the post as dangerous political rhetoric and demanded candidate Mishael White issue an immediate public apology. The Henry County lawmaker pointed to recent swatting incidents and threats against Rep. Mike Collins as a rising pattern.



A Georgia state lawmaker contacted law enforcement after receiving what she described as an online threat directed at her family.

What we know:

Rep. Noelle Kahaian and her husband filed a police report over a post that she said targeted her household.

Kahaian represents Georgia’s 81st House District, serving residents across Henry County.

Kahaian called the message "unacceptable behavior of a candidate for public office" and demanded an apology.

"Mishael White was way over the line, and he needs to issue a public apology," Kahaian wrote.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to White for comment.

She warned that heated rhetoric fuels dangerous real-world attacks against elected leaders across Georgia.

"This election cycle we’ve had people make death threats against candidates like Mike Collins and swatting calls that endanger families and law enforcement," Kahaian said.

She added that "his post is stoking the fire of that political violence."

The backstory:

Before taking office in the Georgia House of Representatives, Kahaian worked as a small business owner and community advocate.

Her official background states that her public service centers on faith, family, freedom and government accountability.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named the specific law enforcement agency handling the case or confirmed whether charges have been filed.