Gwinnett polling place changes: Where to vote in Tuesday election

The Brief Gwinnett County officials announced an urgent polling place relocation for precinct 059 ahead of Tuesday's election. Seven other voting precincts in Gwinnett shifted locations earlier this year for different reasons, with affected voters previously notified. Election officials urge all voters to confirm their assigned voting site online before going to the polls.



Gwinnett County officials announced an emergency polling place relocation for precinct 059 voters ahead of Tuesday's election after a property ownership transfer abruptly displaced the site.

What we know:

Voters assigned to precinct 059 will now cast ballots at Unity Atlanta Church, located at 3597 Parkway Lane in Peachtree Corners.

The change occurred because Landmark Church, situated at 3737 Holcomb Bridge Road in Norcross, recently transferred ownership.

Seven other precincts changed sites earlier this year, including 011, 076, 096, 104, 108, 123 and 133.

Election officials notified registered voters within those seven precincts when those adjustments took place earlier in the year.

Voter Registrations and Elections records show the other relocated polling places across the county:

Precinct 011 moved from Church on a Hill to Salem Missionary Baptist Church - Heritage Hall at 351 Killian Hill Road NW in Lilburn.

Precinct 076 moved from Evangel Community Church to Holy Fellowship Church of God in Christ at 3691 Centerville Highway in Snellville.

Precinct 096 relocated from B.B. Harris Elementary School to Friendship Baptist Church at 3375 Church St. in Duluth.

Precinct 104 moved from Evangel Community Church to the Lenora Park Community Recreation Center at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.

Precinct 108 relocated from Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene to St. Alphonsa Syro Malabar Forane Catholic Church at 4561 Rosebud Road in Loganville.

Precinct 123 moved from Iglesia Bautista Nueva Jerusalem to Central Baptist Church at 795 Dickens Road NW in Lilburn.

Precinct 133 moved from Dyer Elementary School to Dacula Park Activity Building at 2735 Auburn Ave. in Dacula.

What you can do:

County officials remind everyone to verify their designated voting location before heading out on Election Day.

Voters can review revised site lists by checking the official Gwinnett County Polling Location Changes Notice or visiting the state's My Voter Page.

What we don't know:

County officials did not state whether transportation assistance will be provided to voters who arrive at the former Norcross location.

It also remains unclear whether additional directional signage will be posted outside former sites across the county on Election Day.