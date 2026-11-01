Smoky odor triggers emergency landing for Delta flight in Atlanta

The Brief A Delta flight emergency landing at Atlanta airport occurred Saturday following reports of an odor onboard. Crew members aboard the Chicago-to-Atlanta flight declared an emergency to secure priority handling before touching down without incident. The Boeing aircraft carrying 136 people taxied safely to the gate under its own power.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Chicago made an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday after crew members reported a smoky odor in the cabin, according to the airline.

What we know:

Delta flight 1264 departed Chicago O'Hare International Airport heading for Atlanta on Saturday before the crew detected a smoky odor onboard.

Pilots declared an emergency with air traffic control to gain priority handling into Atlanta.

The Boeing 737-900 touched down safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

The aircraft carried 130 customers and six crew members, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact source of the smoky odor.

Airline officials have not released details regarding whether maintenance teams found mechanical damage or electrical issues inside the aircraft.

What they're saying:

Delta emphasized passenger security following the emergency response.

"At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes before everything else. After a smoky odor was detected onboard Delta flight 1264, the crew followed established procedures to land the aircraft safely without incident," an airline spokesperson said.