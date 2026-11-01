Gunman shoots victim multiple times in downtown Atlanta lot

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police investigating after a an was found with several gunshot wounds in a downtown Atlanta parking lot on November 1, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a man to Grady Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say a fight inside a parked vehicle escalated before a passenger opened fire on the victim outside. Both the shooter and the vehicle's driver fled the downtown parking lot scene, leaving detectives searching for answers.



A violent dispute in a downtown Atlanta parking lot left one person wounded early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted outside a vehicle.

What we know:

Officers arrived at 101 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW around 2:37 a.m. Sunday following emergency calls about gunfire.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a fight broke out between a victim and a vehicle passenger sitting in a parking lot.

Investigators say the passenger pulled a gun during the argument and shot the victim multiple times.

Paramedics transported the wounded person to Grady Hospital for medical care after officers found the victim lying outside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Both the shooter and the driver of the car ran from the parking lot immediately after the attack.

Police have not yet released the identities or physical descriptions of the suspects involved.

Authorities have also withheld the condition and identity of the victim undergoing treatment at Grady Hospital.

Investigators are actively combing through the scene to pinpoint the exact circumstances that triggered the violent confrontation.