Woman shot husband; drugs, $34K seized, Austell police say

The Brief Austell police took a woman into custody early Saturday morning after she allegedly shot her husband in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. Authorities uncovered the suspected firearm, over 300 grams of suspected cocaine, marijuana and more than $34,000 in cash after searching the home.



A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband early Saturday morning, leading officers to uncover a stash of drugs and over $34,000 in cash inside an Austell home, police said.

What we know:

Police arrived at a home in Austell around 1:00 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about a shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen and arrested his wife on the spot, according to the department. Paramedics took the husband to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The domestic call quickly turned into a drug bust, police said.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the property and found the gun they believe was used in the shooting, along with more than 300 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana and over $34,000 in cash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the husband or wife.

Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire.

Authorities have not detailed the specific charges the woman is facing.

Officials have not released the exact street address of the home.

Anyone who knows about a domestic violence situation or if someone needs help leaving an abusive relationship should call the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN (4-2836).