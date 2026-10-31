Man found shot to death at Powder Springs home, police say

The Brief Powder Springs police officers found a man who had been shot to death at a Mustang Drive home late Friday night. Cobb County Police Department was called to the scene and took over the ongoing investigation. Authorities stated there is no perceived danger to the public and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives.



Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a Powder Springs home late Friday night, authorities announced.

What we know:

Powder Springs Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Mustang Drive shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Officers found a man who had been shot, and he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives from the Cobb County Police Department were called to the location to take over the primary investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Officials emphasized that there is no perceived threat or active danger to the surrounding community.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or released his age pending next-of-kin notification.

Police have not named any suspects or announced an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not disclosed what led up to the gunfire or whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with details regarding the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.