Man arrested for drive-by shooting at Acworth home, deputies say

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The Brief Cherokee County deputies arrested 50-year-old Taconda Lashad Bush of Cartersville following an Acworth drive-by shooting where multiple children were inside the home. Investigators used surveillance video and license plate reader technology to identify Bush, noting the shooting may stem from a workplace dispute that led to a protective order. Bush faces felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated stalking and is being held without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.



A 50-year-old Cartersville man was arrested after allegedly targeting an Acworth home with gunfire while multiple children were inside, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, assisted by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, took Taconda Lashad Bush into custody on Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting reported earlier in the week.

Deputies responded Tuesday to a report of property damage at a home along McCollum Way in unincorporated Cherokee County, according to officials. Homeowners told deputies they heard multiple gunshots outside.

Deputies arrived and found bullet holes in the home, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities confirmed several children were inside the home when the shooting happened, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators said they identified Bush as the suspect through neighborhood surveillance footage, license plate reader technology and witness interviews.

Detectives said the shooting appears to stem from a prior workplace conflict that resulted in a permanent protective order issued against Bush last year. Authorities noted they are also investigating an earlier shooting reported at the same home on Sept. 27 to determine whether Bush was involved.

According to the sheriff's office, Bush was booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center, where he remains held without bond on felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. Deputies stated that additional charges are pending.

What we know:

Investigators have not confirmed whether Bush was involved in the previous Sept. 27 shooting reported at the same home.

Deputies have not released the identities of the victims or details regarding the specific workplace dispute.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact number or ages of the children who were inside the home during the gunfire.