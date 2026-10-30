Banks County man sentenced to 10 years for burning mother's body

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The Brief A Banks County jury convicted 35-year-old Jason Christopher Campbell of concealing the death of another after prosecutors showed he burned his mother's body in January 2025. Superior Court Judge Albert Collier sentenced Campbell on Friday to 10 years in prison following a five-day trial. Campbell's mother, Marie Campbell, was initially reported missing in early January 2025 before a multi-agency investigation involving the GBI and FBI uncovered her death.



A 35-year-old Banks County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday after a jury convicted him of burning his mother's body to conceal her death, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Banks County jurors found Jason Christopher Campbell guilty of concealing the death of another on Friday following a five-day trial, Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Christian announced.

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Superior Court Judge Albert Collier sentenced Campbell to serve 10 years in confinement.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Campbell unlawfully concealed the death of his mother, Marie Campbell, by burning her body in January 2025.

Marie Campbell was reported missing on Jan. 6, 2025 (Banks County Sheriff's Office).

The backstory:

Marie Campbell was first reported missing on Jan. 6, 2025. Following her disappearance, the Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested Campbell, then 34, on charges of concealing a death while investigators and crime scene units processed evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released Marie Campbell's official cause or manner of death.

Prosecutors have not stated whether Campbell faces any additional criminal charges in connection with his mother's death.