Northbound lanes on Downtown Connecter reopen after police activity

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The Brief All northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector have reopened at North Avenue following earlier police activity. Residual delays may still linger across Friday night traffic. Emergency responders and police units cleared the roadway ahead of initial GDOT reopening estimates.



All northbound lanes on the Downtown Connector have reopened Friday night after police activity brought traffic to a complete standstill through the center of the city.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) confirmed that all northbound travel lanes on Interstate 75/85 at North Avenue NW are open to traffic.

Emergency crews and Atlanta police units originally shut down the entire northbound side shortly after 9 p.m. due to police activity. The closure brought highway traffic to a halt for nearly an hour.

GDOT traffic cameras show highway speeds are gradually returning to normal, but residual delays may remain on a busy Friday night.

Drivers should continue to expect slow-moving conditions through the downtown corridor while the backlog of vehicles clears out.

What we don't know:

AAtlanta police have not publicly released details regarding the specific police activity that prompted the emergency response and highway closure.