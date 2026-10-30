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Northbound lanes on Downtown Connecter reopen after police activity

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Downtown
Published October 30, 2026 9:50 PM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 9:50 PM EDT
article

Police activity shut down all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector at North Avenue NW, stranding drivers in bumper-to-bumper traffic jams for miles through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta on October 30, 2026 (Credit: Georgia Department of Transpor

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The Brief

    • All northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector have reopened at North Avenue following earlier police activity.
    • Residual delays may still linger across Friday night traffic.
    • Emergency responders and police units cleared the roadway ahead of initial GDOT reopening estimates.

ATLANTA - All northbound lanes on the Downtown Connector have reopened Friday night after police activity brought traffic to a complete standstill through the center of the city.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) confirmed that all northbound travel lanes on Interstate 75/85 at North Avenue NW are open to traffic.

Emergency crews and Atlanta police units originally shut down the entire northbound side shortly after 9 p.m. due to police activity. The closure brought highway traffic to a halt for nearly an hour.

GDOT traffic cameras show highway speeds are gradually returning to normal, but residual delays may remain on a busy Friday night. 

Drivers should continue to expect slow-moving conditions through the downtown corridor while the backlog of vehicles clears out.

What we don't know:

AAtlanta police have not publicly released details regarding the specific police activity that prompted the emergency response and highway closure.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Georgia Department of Transportation and GDOT traffic cameras. 

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