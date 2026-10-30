Coweta County man pleads guilty to molesting girl he met online
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A 25-year-old man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing and recording a 14-year-old girl he met on social media, prosecutors announced.
Coweta County child molestation plea
What we know:
Brallan Martinez entered a negotiated guilty plea to multiple felony charges stemming from the abuse of a teenager he met online through the Snapchat app. According to court records, Martinez pleaded guilty to enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.
RELATED: Man targeted 14-year-old girl for sex using Snapchat, Coweta County deputies say
Investigators confirmed that Martinez was fully aware the victim was 14 years old when he befriended her online. Detectives discovered a recorded video of the sexual abuse on his phone.
Investigators previously said Martinez lives in Coweta County, but the victim lived elsewhere in metro Atlanta.
The abuse continued over a three-month timeframe in 2024. Records show the Coweta County Sheriff's Office arrested Martinez in 2024 following the discovery of the recordings, and he remained held without bond at the Coweta County Jail for nearly two years awaiting trial.
A judge sentenced Martinez to serve 25 years in state prison, granting credit for the time he already spent incarcerated. Once released from custody, Martinez must serve lifetime probation and register as a sex offender.
Social media contact details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed whether any other victims were targeted online, but deputies have previously express concerns that there are more victims.
Long-term legal conditions
What's next:
Martinez will be transferred from the Coweta County Jail to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve out his 25-year prison sentence.
Following his eventual release, he will remain subject to sex offender registry restrictions and state monitoring for the rest of his life.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official court records and reporting in Coweta County by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, investigative findings released by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 5 reports.