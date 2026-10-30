Coweta County man pleads guilty to molesting girl he met online

The Brief A Coweta County child molestation case ended after 25-year-old Brallan Martinez pleaded guilty to multiple felony offenses. Martinez received a 25-year prison sentence followed by lifetime probation and mandatory sex offender registration. Investigators confirmed Martinez knew the victim was 14 years old when he initiated contact on social media.



A 25-year-old man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing and recording a 14-year-old girl he met on social media, prosecutors announced.

Coweta County child molestation plea

What we know:

Brallan Martinez entered a negotiated guilty plea to multiple felony charges stemming from the abuse of a teenager he met online through the Snapchat app. According to court records, Martinez pleaded guilty to enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

RELATED: Man targeted 14-year-old girl for sex using Snapchat, Coweta County deputies say

Investigators confirmed that Martinez was fully aware the victim was 14 years old when he befriended her online. Detectives discovered a recorded video of the sexual abuse on his phone.

Investigators previously said Martinez lives in Coweta County, but the victim lived elsewhere in metro Atlanta.

The abuse continued over a three-month timeframe in 2024. Records show the Coweta County Sheriff's Office arrested Martinez in 2024 following the discovery of the recordings, and he remained held without bond at the Coweta County Jail for nearly two years awaiting trial.

A judge sentenced Martinez to serve 25 years in state prison, granting credit for the time he already spent incarcerated. Once released from custody, Martinez must serve lifetime probation and register as a sex offender.

Social media contact details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether any other victims were targeted online, but deputies have previously express concerns that there are more victims.

Long-term legal conditions

What's next:

Martinez will be transferred from the Coweta County Jail to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve out his 25-year prison sentence.

Following his eventual release, he will remain subject to sex offender registry restrictions and state monitoring for the rest of his life.