Man targeted 14-year-old girl for sex using Snapchat, Coweta County deputies say

Authorities are once again warning parents to closely monitor their children’s online activity after a 23-year-old Coweta County man was arrested for having sex with a young teenager he met through the Snapchat app.

Brallan Martinez has been charged with child molestation, sodomy, and child sexual exploitation.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez was well aware that the girl he had been communicating with on social media was only 14 years old, but he still continued to pursue a relationship and ended up having sex with her multiple times.

Martinez lives in Coweta County, but the victim lives elsewhere in metro Atlanta, investigators say.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office provided this body camera video showing the arrest of Brallan Martinez on child exploitation charges on Nov. 25, 2024. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

From the beginning of the investigation, deputies said they are concerned that there are more victims out there. They are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Deputies say they have also seized multiple electronic devices that belonged to Martinez and will examine them for other social media posts, as well as stored photos and text messages.

Investigators say depending on what they find on Martinez’s electronic devices, he could be facing more charges.

Martinez was booked into the Coweta County Jail and is being held without bond.

Social media safety guide for parents

Dr. Steve Webb, author of "Education in a Digital Age," in a recent interview on Good Day Atlanta, offered insight to parents on how to talk to their children about the dangers and pitfalls of social media.

"There are all kinds of apps that kids think are innocuous, that they’re okay to use to send a picture," said Dr. Webb. "But some of them, like the app BeReal, where you take a picture from the front and the back, will provide your location to those that don’t need your location."

Dr. Webb warns about how online predators can obtain personal information after establishing a relationship.

"Apps like Discord, for example, are designed for gamers, so predators already have something in common with their targets. They can dive in, find out your information, and gain trust," Dr. Webb said.

Dr. Webb said that parents should educate themselves about the apps their children are using.

"If an app allows direct messaging or anonymous contact, it’s a red flag," Dr. Webb said. "Those are predators' favorites. They’ll establish a relationship by pretending to be the child’s age, then use emotional manipulation, like threatening suicide, to lure them into meeting.

Dr. Webb said communication is key and that parents should create an environment where their children are comfortable sharing their concerns with parents.

"Research shows predators look for children who are lonely or distraught. Platforms like TikTok have spaces like ‘Vents,’ where kids might post about their feelings," Dr. Webb said. "Predators use this information to pose as saviors. Parents need to be cautious about what their children share online."

Parents should also look for apps labeled "vault" or if there are multiple calculators on a smart device. This could be a red flag that their child is hiding a social media app. Dr. Webb also warns about hidden layers in social media apps.

"Apps like Discord can have hidden layers where dangerous interactions occur. For instance, in the Appalachia High School shooting, the shooter used Discord to communicate and plan in hidden channels. Be aware of these layers and the risks they pose," Dr. Webb said.

In April, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that requires social media apps to verify users’ ages and to obtain parental permission before allowing minors to join. That law goes into effect in July 2025. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has also introduced federal legislation which, if passed, would impact the way social media influences children.