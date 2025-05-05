South Fulton launches housing program to encourage officers to live where they serve

The Brief The South Fulton Police Department is partnering with Progress Residential to provide affordable housing to officers. Twelve officers are currently a part of the program in the city of South Fulton. The officers receive 35% off rent as well as $400 a month from the South Fulton Police Department. The goal is for the officers to connect with the communities where they live, and help address any crime and safety concerns.



The city of South Fulton Police Department wants more of its officers to live where they work.

This is why they have partnered with Progress Residential.

What we know:

"We want to get our police officers moving back into the city," South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said.

"Certainly, there were some areas that are more challenging than others and what we want to do is make sure we have the right type of presence in those particular areas," he added.

Chief Meadows says he's already seen success in the areas where the new officers live.

"Having our police officers there instantly translated into residents coming over and having dialogue with our police officers and all of these things certainly help to foster communications around safety," he explained.

"This is one of the ways we are putting a stake in the ground and making an investment frankly in the communities where we're operating," Ama Romaine, Progress Residential, Executive VP and General Counsel explained.

And South Fulton residents who now live near officers say they do feel safer.

"It will be good for us as residents to know that we have some in the community," Claudia Smalls said.

"It just makes it a safe space sort of you know you're not too worried because, like my nephew, he comes over here sometimes, and you're not too worried about anything really happening to him," Saje Alston added.

What's next:

While the South Fulton Police Department is the first to partner with Progress Residential for this pilot program, the organization is also working with other departments throughout metro Atlanta with the goal of reducing crime in the area.