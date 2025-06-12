Father's Day weekend in North Georgia: Scattered storms and soggy forecast ahead

The Brief North Georgia is experiencing a wet pattern with scattered storms, especially in the afternoons, while mornings may be better for outdoor activities. The National Weather Service warns of daily thunderstorms with potential for strong storms, gusty winds, and lightning, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The wet weather pattern is expected to continue into early next week, with a possible decrease in storm activity by midweek.



North Georgia is heading into a soggy stretch this Father’s Day weekend, with repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms forecast through early next week. But while rain chances are high, forecasters say it won’t be a total washout—and early mornings may offer the best chance for outdoor plans.

What they're saying:

"We’re in a wet pattern, no doubt, but the storms will be scattered," said FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley. "The first part of each day looks better for anything outside. It’s the afternoons when we’ll see storms dotting the landscape."

Chandley said that trend of hit-and-miss showers will continue, with some areas staying mostly dry while others get drenched.

"There’s a lot of moisture in the air," he said. "That means we’ll see fog in the mornings, slower warm-ups, and then a ramp-up in storm chances each afternoon."

Heading into the weekend, Chandley said Friday may bring fewer storms than Thursday, but more rain is likely Friday night into Saturday. By Sunday, the familiar pattern continues.

"Expect clouds and fog early, then by Sunday afternoon, more scattered storms will develop—just like Saturday," Chandley said.

Storm hazards

What you can do:

The National Weather Service is warning of daily thunderstorms across north and central Georgia, some of which could be strong. While severe weather remains uncertain, the atmosphere is primed for repeated downpours, gusty winds, and lightning—especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Chandley’s advice for the weekend: "Make your plans, just keep the umbrella handy—and check the radar before heading out."

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook

Local perspective:

Metro Atlanta:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m., high near 86°F. Chance of rain: 80%.

Saturday night: Continued storms through early Sunday, low around 70°F.

Sunday: More afternoon storms, high near 84°F. Chance of rain: 80%.

Sunday night: Showers continue before tapering off overnight, low near 71°F.

Extreme North Georgia Mountains:

Saturday: Showers and storms likely after 2 p.m., patchy morning fog, high near 81°F. Rain chance: 90%.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, low near 65°F.

Sunday: Widespread rain and storms, high near 78°F. Rain chance: 90%.

Sunday night: Thunderstorms likely before tapering off, low near 65°F.

Northwest Georgia:

Saturday: Storms likely throughout the day, high near 87°F. Rain chance: 80%.

Saturday night: Rain likely continues into the early morning, low around 68°F.

Sunday: High rain chances with multiple rounds of thunderstorms, high near 85°F. Rain chance: 90%.

Sunday night: Storms persist, low near 69°F.

Looking Ahead

What's next:

The daily risk of thunderstorms continues into early next week, but forecasters are watching for a possible shift by midweek.

"By Wednesday or Thursday, we may start to dry out just a bit," Chandley said. "It’ll still be humid, but we expect a drop in storm coverage."