Amber Alert: Missing 5-year-old Yasir Felton-Smith in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. - Authorities have issued a statewide alert for a 5-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger after going missing from Decatur on Thursday.
A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.
What we know:
Yasir Felton-Smith was last seen wearing no shirt, black sweatpants with green stripes, and black Nike slides. He is described as a Black male with brown eyes, black hair in a low haircut style, and is 5 years old.
According to the alert issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the child was last seen with 23-year-old Tia Lache Smith. Smith is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Authorities believe the two may be traveling in a silver 2013 Dodge Avenger with Georgia license plate SFE9628.
What we don't know:
The direction of travel or where they may be headed was not immediately known.
A photo of Tia Lache Smith was not immediately available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasir Felton-Smith or Tia Lache Smith is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 404-641-1809.
The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided the details and image for this article.