Amber Alert: Missing 5-year-old Yasir Felton-Smith in Decatur

article

The Brief A Levi's Call has been issued for 5-year-old Yasir Felton-Smith, who is believed to be in extreme danger after going missing from Decatur. Yasir was last seen with 23-year-old Tia Lache Smith, and they may be traveling in a silver 2013 Dodge Avenger with Georgia license plate SFE9628. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 404-641-1809.



Authorities have issued a statewide alert for a 5-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger after going missing from Decatur on Thursday.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

What we know:

Yasir Felton-Smith was last seen wearing no shirt, black sweatpants with green stripes, and black Nike slides. He is described as a Black male with brown eyes, black hair in a low haircut style, and is 5 years old.

According to the alert issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the child was last seen with 23-year-old Tia Lache Smith. Smith is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe the two may be traveling in a silver 2013 Dodge Avenger with Georgia license plate SFE9628.

What we don't know:

The direction of travel or where they may be headed was not immediately known.

A photo of Tia Lache Smith was not immediately available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasir Felton-Smith or Tia Lache Smith is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 404-641-1809.