Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-20WB near Candler Road

A multi-vehicle crash shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Columbia Drive (Exit 66) Candler Road (Exit 65) early Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police Department, the crash was reported around 1:18 p.m.

At 2:15 p.m., it was reported that the right 3 lanes were still blocked. Drivers were advised of a delay of up to 10 minutes in the area.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is now known exactly how many vehicles were involved. Additionally, it is not known if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.