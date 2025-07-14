Expand / Collapse search

Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-20WB near Candler Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 14, 2025 2:22pm EDT
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 5

SKYFOX 5 photo

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Columbia Drive (Exit 66) Candler Road (Exit 65) early Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police Department, the crash was reported around 1:18 p.m. 

At 2:15 p.m., it was reported that the right 3 lanes were still blocked. Drivers were advised of a delay of up to 10 minutes in the area.

FOX 5 Traffic Tracker

What we don't know:

At this time, it is now known exactly how many vehicles were involved. Additionally, it is not known if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

TrafficNews