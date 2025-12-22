Police probe overnight homicide on Hogan Road in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Man found shot to death on Hogan Road SW after reports of gunfire around 1:46 a.m. Victim pronounced dead at the scene; homicide investigators are actively working the case. Police have released no suspect information, motive, or victim identity as investigation continues.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta after a man was found shot and killed early Monday morning along Hogan Road.

What we know:

Officers were called around 1:46 a.m. to the 3700 block of Hogan Road SW on reports of shots fired in the area, according to Atlanta police. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical crews.

Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

Earlier, police shut down part of Hogan Road while investigators processed the scene near Deerwood Academy. Residents were advised to avoid the area as detectives and the medical examiner worked for several hours. School is out this week.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly overnight shooting that left a man dead along Hogan Road SW in southwest Atlanta early Monday, December 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim or released the cause and manner of death beyond confirming gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, whether the victim was targeted, or if any suspects are being sought.

Authorities have not released information about possible weapons, surveillance video, witnesses, or arrests related to the case.