Houston County man sentenced to 15 years after attacking pregnant woman, DA says

article

The Brief A Perry man has pleaded guilty to false imprisonment in connection with what prosecutors said was the brutal beating of a pregnant woman before the Christmas holiday. Officials say Marquavious Rashawn Manning was out on bond for pointing a loaded gun at another person when he committed the act. Following his plea, a judge sentenced Manning to 15 years with the first 10 to be served in prison.



A 22-year-old Perry man will spend the next decade behind bars after prosecutors say he beat and terrorized a pregnant woman during and after a car ride.

Officials say Marquavious Rashawn Manning was out on bond for pointing a loaded gun at another person when he committed the act.

What we know:

Officials with the Houston County District Attorney's Office said their investigation began on Dec. 16, 2024, when the pregnant victim was taken by her family to the hospital.

According to the victim, she and Manning were riding in a car to Perry when he became furious after seeing a text message from a male friend of her sister on her phone.

Manning reportedly accused her of cheating on him, punched her in the face multiple times, and strangled her during the ride. When they got to an apartment complex on Kings Chapel Road, he reportedly smashed her phone, chased her down and dragged her back to her car. She was eventually able to get away from the scene in her vehicle.

Law enforcement reported that the woman had a busted lip that required stitches, a busted nose, scratches on her ears, and marks that were "consistent with strangulation."

Deputies arrested Manning a short time later.

What they're saying:

"This year, our community has seen firsthand the deadly consequences of ignoring the warning signs of domestic violence. The facts of this case are horrifying and all the more tragic because they reflect a pattern we’ve seen too often: escalating violence and a victim trying to survive," District Attorney Eric Edwards said. "This defendant beat, strangled, and terrorized a pregnant woman while he was already out on bond for pointing a loaded gun in someone’s face. There is no excuse, and there will be no tolerance. This office is fully committed to holding abusers accountable, and to supporting our law enforcement partners in using every available tool to prevent the next tragedy before it happens."

What's next:

Manning pleaded guilty to false imprisonment on Monday, before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

Following his plea, a judge sentenced him to 15 years with the first 10 to be served in prison.