Man wanted for shooting at Habersham County officer caught Thursday night

The Brief Jonathan Harris, wanted for assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop and fleeing, was captured Thursday night in Habersham County after a tip from a local business. Deputies found Harris hiding in a camper and arrested him with help from K-9 teams; he was armed with multiple firearms. Harris faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, and the GBI is investigating the earlier officer-involved shooting.



A man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting earlier this week in Habersham County has been captured following a multi-agency search and a tip from a local business, according to Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Jonathan William Harris, 34, of Sautee, was arrested Thursday night at a residence on Rosewood Drive, just off Toccoa Highway near Clarkesville. The arrest came nearly two days after authorities say Harris assaulted a deputy and fled the scene during a traffic stop.

The backstory:

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Chopped Oak community, when a deputy attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with two flat tires. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is now handling the officer-involved shooting probe, Harris allegedly rammed his vehicle into the deputy’s patrol car, striking the deputy and knocking him to the ground. The deputy fired his weapon as Harris exited the vehicle, but Harris ran away. The deputy sustained minor injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle, Antone Cortez Hall, 44, of Gainesville, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators later determined the truck and trailer were reported stolen out of Hall County.

The search for Harris intensified Thursday evening when an employee at a local store contacted 911 after recognizing him. The employee said a man entered the store wearing a yellow traffic vest, helmet, gloves, and a mask. When he pulled the mask down, the employee identified him as Harris. Deputies reviewed store surveillance footage, confirmed the man’s identity, and quickly responded.

Harris was last seen leaving in a Kubota side-by-side vehicle loaded with pine straw. Deputies located the vehicle a short distance away on Rosewood Drive. Inside were the clothing items matching the suspect's disguise, and the bed still contained pine straw.

Tracking dogs from the Habersham and Banks County sheriff’s offices followed a scent to a camper behind a home, where deputies noticed a forced-open window. After observing movement inside and confirming the camper was supposed to be unoccupied, law enforcement entered with a key provided by the owner.

Harris was found hiding under the camper bed. He refused multiple commands and was apprehended by a K-9 team. Authorities say Harris had two handguns on him and two additional firearms in a nearby bag.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of Habersham County Sheriff's Office

He was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham for injuries from the K-9 apprehension and will be booked into the Habersham County Detention Center. Harris now faces numerous charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, and additional counts related to the latest incident.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Robin Krockum expressed gratitude for the support of multiple agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Baldwin, Clarkesville, Cornelia, and Helen.

What you can do:

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of theft or burglary since early Wednesday to contact investigators.