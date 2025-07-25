Former Cobb officer who died during water rescue honored at US Capitol

article

The Brief A former Cobb County police officer who died after rescuing five strangers caught in a rip current off the South Carolina coast was honored this week on the U.S. House floor. Anderson "Chase" Childers was a decorated ex-officer and former Baltimore Orioles minor league baseball player. The Texas lawmaker called Childers a "true American hero" and a "man who exemplified public service and senseless service."



A former Cobb County police officer was honored on Capitol Hill for his selfless sacrifice to save the lives of five strangers while on vacation off the South Carolina coast.

On Wednesday, Texas Rep. Troy E. Nehls honored the life and legacy of Anderson "Chase" Childers with a tribute on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The backstory:

Childers, 38, of Paulding County, died on July 13 while vacationing at Pawleys Island. According to authorities, several swimmers were struggling in the ocean when Childers jumped into action.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning said Childers didn’t hesitate when someone asked for help.

"His first responder instincts kicked in, and he went to the water to save people," Fanning said.

Another bystander joined the rescue, and together they helped five people make it safely back to shore. However, Childers disappeared in the water during the effort.

Emergency responders from Midway Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search. Childers’ body was recovered around 6:15 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after the initial distress call was made.

Childers was a father of three and had previously received a lifesaving award during his time with the Cobb County Police Department, according to a post on GoFundMe. His family told News 2 in South Carolina that he had always acted selflessly to help others.

In addition to his law enforcement service, Childers had a background in sports. The GoFundMe campaign organized in his memory notes that he played professional baseball for the Baltimore Orioles after attending Georgia State University.

What they're saying:

On the House floor, Nehls called Childers a "true American hero" and a "man who exemplified public service and senseless service."

"Mr. Childers’ heroic actions serve as a reminder that heroism isn’t confined to a uniform or a specific profession," the Texas lawmaker said. "May his memory be a blessing, and may his actions inspire us all to lend a helping hand to other families, friends, neighbors, and, in this case, total strangers. God bless Mr. Childers and his loved ones."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe for Childer's family has raised more than $223,000. You can learn more and contribute to the fundraiser below.

The family is also asking people to sign a petition calling for more safety measures to prevent future deaths at the South Carolina beach.