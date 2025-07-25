Man found shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, investigation ongoing

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in downtown Atlanta.

The victim was found on Broad Street, a block away from Woodruff Park, at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

What we know:

While details about the incident remain limited, authorities say they were called to reports of a shooting and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last report, he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Because of his condition, officials say the man wasn't able to tell officer what happened.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared any information about what they believe led up to the shooting. They have not identified a suspect at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.