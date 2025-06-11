Manhunt underway for suspect accused of assaulting deputy in Habersham County

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Habersham County early Wednesday morning, prompting an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI conduct an independent probe into the shooting, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Juniper Trail in the Chopped Oak community.

According to preliminary information, a deputy attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with two flat tires. The vehicle came to a stop at the end of the road. As the deputy exited his patrol car, the driver — identified as Jonathan William Harris, 34, of Sautee — allegedly rammed the truck into the deputy’s vehicle, which struck the deputy and knocked him to the ground.

Harris reportedly exited the truck, and the deputy fired his weapon. Harris fled the scene on foot and remains at large. The deputy sustained minor injuries. Harris' condition is unknown.

The passenger in the vehicle, Antone Cortez Hall, 44, of Gainesville, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center. Hall faces charges including theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators determined the truck and trailer were reported stolen out of Hall County. Harris is also wanted on unrelated warrants and now faces additional charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving.

What we don't know:

The GBI’s role is limited to reviewing the use of force. Upon completion, their findings will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

What you can do:

Authorities are warning the public not to approach Harris if seen and to immediately contact 911.