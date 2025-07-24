Series of shootings in southeast Atlanta could be related: 1 dead, at least 3 injured

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at 263 Oak Drive SE on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Multiple shootings occurred in southeast Atlanta, resulting in one death and several injuries; the incidents are believed to be related. The shootings took place at a warehouse on Oak Drive SE and the Nirvana at Glenrose apartments on Mount Zion Road SW. Police are investigating the incidents, but no arrests have been made and details about the victims or motives remain unknown.



Multiple people are injured, and one person is dead after a series of shootings in southeast Atlanta on Thursday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to multiple crime scenes beginning shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first call came from a warehouse or distribution center located at 263 Oak Drive SE, where a person was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Moments later, police were dispatched to the Nirvana at Glenrose apartments located 50 Mount Zion Road SW, where at least three people were reportedly injured by gunfire.

Both locations are in Atlanta’s southeast area within the same police beat.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta touts major drop in crime

FOX 5 came across another crime scene at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road. It is not clear if that scene was connected to the others, but it is in the same area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police surround a scene at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

"Officers are investigating multiple people shot and at this time one of the gunshot victims was pronounced deceased on scene at 262 Oak Dr," Atlanta police said in a statement Thursday. "The 262 Oak Dr and 50 Mount Zion shootings appear to be related."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at 50 Mount Zion on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details on the victims’ identities or what may have led to the violence.

No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

FOX 5 is working to gather more and will have the latest here and on Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.