Gov. Kemp passes on US Senate seat in 2026 race against Democrat Ossoff

Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor, announced Monday that he’s not running for U.S. Senate in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

What we know:

Kemp, who will leave the governor’s chair in 2027 after eight years due to term limits, has long been at the top of the GOP’s wish list to challenge Ossoff, whom Republican leaders have made their biggest target in next year’s midterm elections.

His decision not to run will likely result in a competitive primary among candidates who have never won a top statewide race.

What they're saying:

"Over the last few weeks, I have had many conversations with friends, supporters, and leaders across the country who encouraged me to run for the US Senate in 2026. I greatly appreciate their support and prayers for our family.

"After those discussions, I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family.

"I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first.

"I am confident we will be united in that important effort, and I look forward to electing the next generation of leaders up and down the ballot here in the Peach State who will keep our state and nation headed in the right direction in 2026 and beyond," Kemp said in a statement.

The other side:

Sen. Jon Ossoff's campaign for U.S. Senate sent FOX 5 the following statement reacting to Kemp's decision:

"As we’ve said for the past few months, Senator Ossoff is well-prepared to defeat any challenger. As Republicans scramble in the aftermath, our campaign will continue to build insurmountable momentum needed to win next November."