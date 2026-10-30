Suspect accused of dragging Clayton County officer arrested

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The Brief Clayton County police confirmed 59-year-old Christopher Harold Lovett is in custody after allegedly dragging an officer during a traffic stop on Oct. 21. The U.S. Marshals Service, South Fulton Police Department, and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office assisted in tracking down and arresting Lovett. The injured officer was previously treated for non-life-threatening injuries and continues to recover at home.



A 59-year-old driver wanted for dragging a Clayton County police officer during a traffic stop last week has been captured, authorities announced Friday evening.

What we know:

Clayton County police confirmed that Christopher Harold Lovett was taken into custody following a multi-agency search. Investigators credited the U.S. Marshals Service, the South Fulton Police Department, and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for assisting in locating and arresting Lovett.

In an update announcing the arrest, the department stated that the injured officer continues to recover and that legal proceedings are underway.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 near the intersection of Garden Walk Boulevard and Medical Center Drive in Riverdale, adjacent to Charles R. Drew High School. Investigators said an officer conducted a traffic stop when the driver accelerated and sped away, dragging the officer along with the vehicle.

Emergency medical crews took the officer to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening head and body injuries. Officials confirmed the officer was discharged shortly after and has been recovering at home.

Police located and impounded the suspect's vehicle shortly after the incident, but Lovett managed to run away from the immediate area, prompting authorities to issue a wanted bulletin warning the public that he was considered dangerous.

Clayton County Public Schools previously noted that while emergency vehicles temporarily shut down roadways near Drew High School during the incident, the campus was not placed on lockdown and no students or staff members were involved.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the exact location where Lovett was arrested.

Police have not publicly released the name of the injured officer.

Investigators have not confirmed the initial traffic infraction that prompted the stop or detailed the formal list of criminal charges Lovett faces.