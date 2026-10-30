Georgia election results: How to stream live FOX 5 Atlanta coverage

The Brief Georgia voters can stream election coverage live across television, smart TVs, mobile phones and social feeds on Tuesday. The free FOX LOCAL connected television app features two distinct feeds, including the main broadcast alongside a dedicated live race ticker. Digital updates feature interactive county maps, instant mobile push alerts and real-time field reports from campaign watch parties across Georgia.



Georgia voters will cast ballots Tuesday in critical federal and statewide contests, and FOX 5 Atlanta is rolling out complete, multi-platform coverage across broadcast, streaming, digital and social channels. Viewers can track real-time results, county-by-county trends and certified projections from morning polling opening through final midnight tallies.

YOU DECIDE 2026: PREVIEW THE BIG RACES

Watch FOX 5 Atlanta broadcast

Local perspective:

TV viewers can stream continuous live coverage without a cable subscription on the FOX LOCAL app. Viewers can install the free streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio connected televisions.

The FOX LOCAL platform provides viewers with two distinct simultaneous feeds throughout Tuesday evening. Join the FOX 5 Atlanta team for live reports from candidate headquarters, expert panel discussions and analysis starting Tuesday morning and continuing late into the night.

The latest election results and live coverage of speeches will be available, giving you a two-screen experience.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.

Download FOX 5 mobile apps

What you can do:

Smartphone users on the go can access live video feeds and breaking news directly through dedicated mobile apps. The FOX LOCAL mobile experience is available for free download on iPhone through the Apple App Store and on Android phones via Google Play.

Viewers using free ad-supported streaming television services can find FOX 5 Atlanta election coverage without an account. The station's continuous programming streams across national digital platforms including Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Sling TV and the Roku Channel.

Smart TV owners can also tune in through built-in fast channel guides, including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and Vizio WatchFree+. Station streaming schedules and device connection steps are detailed on the FOX 5 Atlanta FOX LOCAL directory.

To get immediate race calls and critical election alerts sent directly to your lock screen, download the FOX 5 Atlanta Mobile App. The mobile newsroom will send push notifications the moment project winners are called for major races.

Follow Atlanta social media coverage

What they're saying:

Digital field reporters and photojournalists will deliver rapid behind-the-scenes updates across all major social networks. Viewers can follow @fox5atlanta on TikTok for watch-party atmosphere, voter reactions and candid newsroom updates.

On Instagram, follow @fox5atlanta on Instagram to view real-time Reels, Story updates and quote cards tracking major speeches. In-depth analysis and complete watch-party feeds will stream on @FOX5Atlanta on YouTube, while breaking alerts, judicial polling precinct extensions and AP projections will post to @FOX5Atlanta on X and community discussion boards on @fox5atlanta on Facebook.

Track live Georgia election results

What's next:

Computer and tablet users can follow minute-by-minute developments on the FOX 5 Atlanta Election Hub. The online portal features dynamic county-by-county interactive maps powered by The Associated Press that update continuously as ballot batches drop across Georgia.

Digital journalists will maintain a real-time liveblog with concession remarks, victory speeches and other race updates Audiences can also launch the FOX 5 Atlanta Live Stream to watch uninterrupted desktop web broadcasts throughout Tuesday.