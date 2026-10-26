2026 Georgia midterm elections: Major race candidates
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ATLANTA - Georgia voters have selected their party nominees for these major statewide races. Races include U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, two Public Service Commission positions, State Superintendent, Labor Commissioner, Fire Commissioner, and Agriculture Commissioner.
U.S. Senate
- Mike Collins (R): Collins has represented Georgia’s 10th Congressional District since 2023 and co-owns his family’s trucking business.
- Jon Ossoff (D, incumbent): Ossoff was elected to the Senate in 2021. Before that, he worked as an intern for Rep. John Lewis and led an investigative media company.
Governor
- Rick Jackson (R): Jackson is the founder and CEO of health care staffing company Jackson Healthcare. He has made his experience growing up in foster care part of his campaign story.
- Keisha Lance Bottoms (D): Bottoms served as Atlanta mayor from 2018 to 2022 and later worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. She previously served as a judge and city council member.
Lieutenant governor
- Greg Dolezal (R): Dolezal is a state senator from Cumming and chairs the Senate Transportation Committee. His campaign has emphasized election integrity and property tax cuts.
- Josh McLaurin (D): McLaurin is an attorney and state senator from Sandy Springs who has served in the Legislature since 2019. He has called for expanding Medicaid and repealing Georgia’s six-week abortion ban.
Attorney General
- Tanya Miller (D): Miller is a state representative, House Democratic Caucus chair and former Fulton County homicide prosecutor.
- Brian Strickland (R): Strickland is a state senator and attorney who has served in the Legislature since 2013. He chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Secretary of State
- Penny Brown Reynolds (D): Brown Reynolds is a former Fulton County judge who worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s civil rights office during the Biden administration.
- Tim Fleming (R): Fleming is a state representative from Covington and a former deputy secretary of state under then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
Public Service Commission, District 3
- Peter Hubbard (D): Hubbard is the incumbent commissioner, serving a one-year term after winning a 2025 special election. He founded the Georgia Center for Energy Solutions, a clean-energy advocacy group.
- Fitz Johnson (R): Johnson was appointed to the commission in 2021 and served until Hubbard defeated him in 2025. He previously served on the boards of Kennesaw State University’s foundation and Wellstar Health System.
Public Service Commission, District 5
- Shelia Edwards (D): Edwards is a Cobb County community advocate and business owner who has focused her campaign on advocating for Georgians concerned about power bills.
- Josh Tolbert (R): Tolbert is a mechanical engineer who has criticized commission approval of energy infrastructure projects tied largely to data centers.
State Superintendent
- Lydia Powell (D): Powell is a teacher and principal with 26 years of experience in education, including work in alternative, high-achieving and low-income schools.
- Richard Woods (R, incumbent): Woods has served as Georgia’s state school superintendent since 2015. His career in public education spans more than 30 years as a teacher and principal.
Labor Commissioner
- Nikki Porcher (D): Porcher is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former public school teacher and founder of Buy From a Black Woman, a nonprofit supporting Black women entrepreneurs.
- Bárbara Rivera Holmes (R, incumbent): Holmes was appointed labor commissioner in 2025. She previously led the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and served on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner
- John King (R, incumbent): King was appointed commissioner in 2019 and won election to a full term in 2022. Before that, he was Doraville’s police chief and served as a major general in the Army National Guard.
- Keisha Waites (D): Waites served in the Georgia House and Atlanta City Council. She also worked in disaster assistance for FEMA and the Small Business Administration.
Agriculture Commissioner
- Tyler Harper (R, incumbent): Harper has served as agriculture commissioner since 2022. He previously served in the state Senate and is a seventh-generation farmer.
- Katherine Juhan-Arnold (D): Juhan-Arnold has worked in infrastructure and information technology. She founded Baby Katie’s Pharm and Kitchen, a nonprofit farm that provides fresh produce and agricultural education.
ALL CANDIDATE LISTS
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Major race candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Congressional candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Georgia State Senate candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in 4 statewide races
- Georgia 2026 midterm elections: House of Representatives candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in North Georgia county races