2026 Georgia midterm elections: Georgia State Senate candidates
article
ATLANTA - The list below profiles candidates in 13 selected Georgia Senate races, most in metro Atlanta. The districts span different parts of the region, including South Metro Atlanta, so the list is not limited to North Georgia.
State Senate District 5
- Sheikh Rahman (D): Born in Bangladesh, Rahman has served in the Senate since 2019 and held leadership roles in restaurant, retail and real estate businesses. No Republican candidate is listed.
State Senate District 7
- Ruwa Romman (D): A state representative, organizer and policy strategist, Romman was the first Muslim woman elected to the Georgia House.
- Aizaz Shaikh (R): A Gwinnett County native, Shaikh is a licensed real estate broker and civic leader who identifies as an Air Force veteran.
State Senate District 10
- Larry Johnson (D): A longtime DeKalb County commissioner, Johnson served as president of the National Association of Counties from 2021 to 2022.
- Furquan Stafford (R): Stafford is the Republican nominee. The winner will succeed Sen. Emmanuel Jones, who is running for Congress.
State Senate District 14
- Kevin Abel (D): Abel has served on the Georgia Department of Transportation Board and worked in refugee resettlement.
- Mike Dvorscak (R): A commercial real estate broker, Dvorscak has spent about four decades in the industry. The winner will succeed Sen. Josh McLaurin.
State Senate District 17
- Gail Davenport (D): The incumbent has spent decades in real estate and established a fund to help students pay for college textbooks. No Republican candidate is listed.
State Senate District 34
- Kenya Wicks (D): The incumbent is a retired Army major who served for 30 years. No Republican candidate is listed.
State Senate District 35
- Jaha Howard (D): The incumbent is a pediatric dentist who owns a metro Atlanta practice. He previously served on the Cobb County School Board. No Republican candidate is listed.
State Senate District 37
- Darcy Castro (D): Castro has worked in public relations, journalism and nonprofit marketing.
- Ed Setzler (R): The incumbent previously served in the House and has worked in architecture, engineering and environmental consulting.
State Senate District 38
- Rashaun Kemp (D): The incumbent is an education leader and former teacher and principal.
- Eric Helvy (R): Helvy is president of Eric Helvy Enterprises.
State Senate District 41
- Kim Jackson (D): The incumbent is an Episcopal priest and Georgia’s first openly LGBTQ state senator.
- Jeff Newlin (R): A business executive, Newlin leads the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association.
State Senate District 43
- Tonya Anderson (D): The incumbent is a retired Air Force Reserve veteran who previously served as Lithonia mayor and in the Georgia House. No Republican candidate is listed.
State Senate District 44
- Saira Draper (D): Draper is a state representative running for the open Senate seat.
- Ngozi Orabueze (R): Orabueze is the Republican nominee. The winner will succeed retiring Sen. Elena Parent.
ALL CANDIDATE LISTS
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Major race candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Congressional candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Georgia State Senate candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in 4 statewide races
- Georgia 2026 midterm elections: House of Representatives candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in North Georgia county races