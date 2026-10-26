Georgia 2026 midterm elections: House of Representatives candidates
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ATLANTA - Voters will decide 22 selected Georgia House races this fall, including contests between incumbents and challengers and several open seats. This is not a complete list. This is a list of districts primarily in the metro Atlanta area.
Georgia House District 37
- Mary Frances Williams (D) is the incumbent from Marietta. She has worked in nonprofit policy advocacy focused on women, children and families. No Republican candidate is listed.
Georgia House District 42
- Gabriel Sanchez (D) is the incumbent and a community organizer whose work has included housing, immigration and workers’ issues.
- Andre Stafford (R) is a Cobb County business leader who describes his approach as "Georgia Grown."
Georgia House District 47
- Lindsay DeFranco (D) is a nonprofit founder and digital media executive with experience in organizing, advocacy and independent media.
- Jack Miller (R) is a Milton financial planner, wealth management partner and community volunteer. The winner will succeed retiring Rep. Jan Jones.
Georgia House District 51
- Esther Panitch (D) is the incumbent, a Sandy Springs attorney who joined the House in 2023.
- Keith Gettmann (R) is a first-time candidate whose campaign emphasizes family, community and economic issues.
Georgia House District 53
- Beth Fuller (D) is a public health professional and former CDC contractor making her first run for elected office.
- Deborah Silcox (R) is the incumbent, with previous service in the House and involvement with the Atlanta Speech School and Chastain Park Conservancy.
Georgia House District 54
- Betsy Holland (D) is the incumbent, first elected in 2018, with a background in nonprofit leadership.
- Greg Miller (R) is a Navy veteran and business leader who says rising property taxes helped motivate his campaign.
Georgia House District 57
- Stacey Evans (D) is the incumbent, an attorney who previously served four terms in the House.
- Helmut Love (R), also known as Helmut Domagalski, is a consultant whose work has included health care and strategy projects.
Georgia House District 58
- Mathewos Samson (D) is a lifelong Atlanta resident and community organizer whose campaign centers on housing costs and affordability.
- Torrey Balam (R) is the Republican nominee. The winner will succeed Rep. Park Cannon, who is leaving the House at the end of her term.
Georgia House District 61
- Mekyah McQueen (D) is the incumbent and a high school teacher who has emphasized public education and community advocacy.
- Damita Bishop (R) is the Republican nominee.
Georgia House District 62
- Kenn Collier (D) is an entrepreneur and nonprofit leader from South Atlanta whose work includes community safety and youth development. No Republican candidate is listed. The winner will succeed Rep. Tanya Miller.
Georgia House District 69
- Debra Bazemore (D) is the incumbent, first elected in 2016, and has held leadership roles with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. No Republican candidate is listed.
Georgia House District 90
- Bentley Hudgins (D) is a human rights and voting rights organizer whose campaign highlights housing, health care and infrastructure.
- Samantha Boston (R) is a first-time candidate who has chaired the Senate District 44 Republicans. The winner will succeed Rep. Saira Draper, who is running for state Senate.
Georgia House District 91
- Angela Moore (D) is the incumbent. Her background includes women’s health care, public relations and owning a culinary arts school. No Republican candidate is listed.
Georgia House District 94
- Venola Mason (D) is the incumbent, an educator, education consultant and author with experience in school leadership and community organizations. No Republican candidate is listed.
Georgia House District 95
- Dar’shun Kendrick (D) is the incumbent, an Atlanta-born attorney who has served in the House since 2011.
- Reggie Hall (R) is the Republican nominee.
Georgia House District 96
- Arlene Beckles (D) is the incumbent and a former Norcross City Council member active in local civic and community work. No Republican candidate is listed.
Georgia House District 97
- Jyot Singh (D) describes himself as a movement builder and community advocate. His campaign priorities include health care and affordability.
- Yassin Moghazy (R) is an information technology professional and Gwinnett County resident running for the seat being vacated by Rep. Ruwa Romman.
Georgia House District 98
- Marvin Lim (D) is the incumbent, first elected in 2020. He has spoken about his immigrant-family background and advocacy for voting access. No Republican candidate is listed.
Georgia House District 99
- Michelle Kang (D) is a first-generation Korean American, nonprofit leader, small-business owner and mother of three.
- Matt Reeves (R) is the incumbent, an attorney who has represented the district since 2022.
Georgia House District 100
- Jennifer Ambler (D) has highlighted growth, education and health care in her campaign.
- Josh Clark (R) is a former state representative and business executive seeking to return to the House. The winner will succeed Rep. David Clark.
Georgia House District 108
- Rahim Asani (D) has lived in Lilburn since 2004 and says his campaign focuses on economic opportunity and stronger communities.
- Elvia Davila-Pelayo (R) ran for the same seat in 2024. The winner will succeed Rep. Jasmine Clark, who is running for Congress.
Georgia House District 109
- Juan Estrada (D) is an attorney who grew up in the district and is running for the open seat as Rep. Dewey McClain retires. Estrada is the son of immigrants from Mexico and Honduras and a HOPE Scholarship recipient. No Republican candidate is listed.
ALL CANDIDATE LISTS
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Major race candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Congressional candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Georgia State Senate candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in 4 statewide races
- Georgia 2026 midterm elections: House of Representatives candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in North Georgia county races