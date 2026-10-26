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2026 Georgia midterm elections: Congressional candidates

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FOX 5 Atlanta
2026 Elections
Published October 26, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
article

ATLANTA - All 14 of Georgia’s U.S. House seats will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, with voters weighing whether to return incumbents to Washington or elect new representatives. The candidates range from longtime officeholders to first-time contenders, veterans, educators, business owners and attorneys.

Georgia Congressional District 1

  • Amanda Hollowell (D) is a Savannah-area political organizer who has worked on voting initiatives and Georgia advocacy campaigns. This is her first campaign for office.
  • Jim Kingston (R) is a Savannah insurance executive and the son of former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, who represented the district for more than two decades.

Georgia Congressional District 2

  • Sanford Bishop (D) is the incumbent and has represented southwest Georgia in Congress since 1993.
  • Matt Day (R) is a Douglas business owner making his first run for Congress.

Georgia Congressional District 3

  • Maura Keller (D) is a retired Army officer and former Veterans Affairs health worker making another run for the seat.
  • Brian Jack (R) is the incumbent and a former political director in President Donald Trump’s White House.

Georgia Congressional District 4

Georgia Congressional District 5

Georgia Congressional District 6

  • Lucy McBath (D) is the incumbent and a gun violence prevention advocate who entered Congress in 2019.
  • Kevin Martin (R) is a Smyrna-based corporate controller and accountant making his first run for Congress.

Georgia Congressional District 7

  • Tony Kozycki (D) is a former Navy officer and combat aviator who works as an immigration attorney.
  • Rich McCormick (R) is the incumbent, a physician and former Marine officer.

Georgia Congressional District 8

  • Kelly Esti (D) is a first-time candidate with experience in airline operations and customer support, political campaigns and community advocacy.
  • Austin Scott (R) is the incumbent and has represented the district since 2011.

Georgia Congressional District 9

  • Caitlyn Gegen (D) is a University of Georgia graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.
  • Andrew Clyde (R) is the incumbent, a former Navy officer and business owner who has represented the district since 2021.

Georgia Congressional District 10

  • Pamela DeLancy (D) is a retired Army colonel and registered nurse who held military medical leadership roles and worked in emergency, medical-surgical and school nursing.
  • Houston Gaines (R) is an Athens native who has served in the state House since 2019 and works in business development for an engineering firm.

Georgia Congressional District 11

  • Chris Harden (D) is a Woodstock defense attorney who has worked in juvenile courts across North Georgia and describes himself as a moderate Democrat.
  • John Cowan (R) is a neurosurgeon and small-business owner who previously ran for Congress in the 14th District.

Georgia Congressional District 12

  • Ceretta Smith (D) is an Army veteran and former medic who served on the Grovetown City Council and held leadership roles in organized labor.
  • Rick Allen (R) is the incumbent, an Augusta-area business owner who has represented the district since 2015.

Georgia Congressional District 13

  • Jasmine Clark (D) has served in the state House since 2019. She is a microbiologist with a doctorate from Emory University and an assistant clinical professor there.
  • Jonathan Chavez (R) is a 23-year Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and has worked in health care administration. His campaign priorities include health care access, taxes and infrastructure.

Georgia Congressional District 14

  • Shawn Harris (D) is a Polk County cattle farmer and retired Army brigadier general whose campaign has focused on economic and veterans’ issues.
  • Clay Fuller (R) is an Air National Guard lieutenant colonel and former district attorney who won a special election for the seat earlier this year.

ALL CANDIDATE LISTS

The Source

  • Information for candidates listed above primarily came from their campaign websites (links above). 

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