2026 Georgia midterm elections: Congressional candidates
article
ATLANTA - All 14 of Georgia’s U.S. House seats will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, with voters weighing whether to return incumbents to Washington or elect new representatives. The candidates range from longtime officeholders to first-time contenders, veterans, educators, business owners and attorneys.
Georgia Congressional District 1
- Amanda Hollowell (D) is a Savannah-area political organizer who has worked on voting initiatives and Georgia advocacy campaigns. This is her first campaign for office.
- Jim Kingston (R) is a Savannah insurance executive and the son of former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, who represented the district for more than two decades.
Georgia Congressional District 2
- Sanford Bishop (D) is the incumbent and has represented southwest Georgia in Congress since 1993.
- Matt Day (R) is a Douglas business owner making his first run for Congress.
Georgia Congressional District 3
- Maura Keller (D) is a retired Army officer and former Veterans Affairs health worker making another run for the seat.
- Brian Jack (R) is the incumbent and a former political director in President Donald Trump’s White House.
Georgia Congressional District 4
- Hank Johnson (D) is the incumbent and has represented the district since 2007.
- Jim Duffie (R) is a Navy veteran and business executive.
Georgia Congressional District 5
- Nikema Williams (D) is the incumbent and a former public school teacher who succeeded the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Congress.
- John "Bongo" Salvesen (R) is the Republican nominee challenging Williams.
Georgia Congressional District 6
- Lucy McBath (D) is the incumbent and a gun violence prevention advocate who entered Congress in 2019.
- Kevin Martin (R) is a Smyrna-based corporate controller and accountant making his first run for Congress.
Georgia Congressional District 7
- Tony Kozycki (D) is a former Navy officer and combat aviator who works as an immigration attorney.
- Rich McCormick (R) is the incumbent, a physician and former Marine officer.
Georgia Congressional District 8
- Kelly Esti (D) is a first-time candidate with experience in airline operations and customer support, political campaigns and community advocacy.
- Austin Scott (R) is the incumbent and has represented the district since 2011.
Georgia Congressional District 9
- Caitlyn Gegen (D) is a University of Georgia graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.
- Andrew Clyde (R) is the incumbent, a former Navy officer and business owner who has represented the district since 2021.
Georgia Congressional District 10
- Pamela DeLancy (D) is a retired Army colonel and registered nurse who held military medical leadership roles and worked in emergency, medical-surgical and school nursing.
- Houston Gaines (R) is an Athens native who has served in the state House since 2019 and works in business development for an engineering firm.
Georgia Congressional District 11
- Chris Harden (D) is a Woodstock defense attorney who has worked in juvenile courts across North Georgia and describes himself as a moderate Democrat.
- John Cowan (R) is a neurosurgeon and small-business owner who previously ran for Congress in the 14th District.
Georgia Congressional District 12
- Ceretta Smith (D) is an Army veteran and former medic who served on the Grovetown City Council and held leadership roles in organized labor.
- Rick Allen (R) is the incumbent, an Augusta-area business owner who has represented the district since 2015.
Georgia Congressional District 13
- Jasmine Clark (D) has served in the state House since 2019. She is a microbiologist with a doctorate from Emory University and an assistant clinical professor there.
- Jonathan Chavez (R) is a 23-year Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and has worked in health care administration. His campaign priorities include health care access, taxes and infrastructure.
Georgia Congressional District 14
- Shawn Harris (D) is a Polk County cattle farmer and retired Army brigadier general whose campaign has focused on economic and veterans’ issues.
- Clay Fuller (R) is an Air National Guard lieutenant colonel and former district attorney who won a special election for the seat earlier this year.
ALL CANDIDATE LISTS
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Major race candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Congressional candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Georgia State Senate candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in 4 statewide races
- Georgia 2026 midterm elections: House of Representatives candidates
- 2026 Georgia midterm elections: Candidates in North Georgia county races