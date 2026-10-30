Atlanta airport upgrades air traffic control system to boost safety

The Brief Air traffic controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport began using a new digital flight-tracking system this week. The electronic flight strips replace paper records used for decades, providing real-time updates about aircraft movements, weather and runway conditions. The Federal Aviation Administration says the technology is designed to improve safety and efficiency. Atlanta is the 26th airport to adopt the system.



Air traffic controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are using new technology designed to improve safety and efficiency at the world's busiest airport.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration said controllers began using electronic flight strips this week, replacing the paper strips that have been used for decades to track aircraft movements and manage airport operations.

The digital system provides real-time flight information, allowing controllers to respond more quickly to changing weather conditions and air traffic. It also automatically alerts controllers to operational changes, including runway closures.

How the new technology works

Dig deeper:

Under the previous system, air traffic controllers relied on paper flight strips to organize and update information about arriving and departing aircraft.

The new electronic system allows controllers to make updates digitally while keeping their attention on aircraft and airport operations.

An FAA representative explained that the technology reduces the need for controllers to look down while updating flight information.

The system also improves coordination among the different groups involved in airport operations.

Atlanta becomes 26th airport to adopt technology

Hartsfield-Jackson is the 26th airport to transition to electronic flight strips, according to the FAA.

The agency says the technology is intended to help controllers manage changing traffic conditions, identify potential problems and coordinate airport operations more efficiently.

The upgrade is part of efforts to modernize air traffic control operations while maintaining safety at one of the nation's busiest aviation hubs.