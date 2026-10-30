3 people escape East Point house fire, 1 injured

The Brief Three people escaped a house fire on Washington Road in East Point. A witness said the fire spread across a kitchen wall while a woman was cooking. At least one person, a woman, was injured in the fire.



Three people escaped a house fire on Washington Road in East Point, but at least one person was injured after flames engulfed part of the home.

What we know:

The fire was reported Friday morning, Oct. 30. Three people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

One of the people who escaped said a female friend was cooking in the kitchen when he heard her scream. He and another person rushed toward the kitchen to find flames spreading across an entire wall.

What they're saying:

"I told my friend I was like, yo, it's it sounds like something serious," the man said. "And so we ran in there and the whole wall, not just the stove."

The man described the intensity of the flames, saying the entire wall was ablaze.

All three people managed to escape the burning home. However, the woman suffered injuries. The extent of her injuries and whether she required hospitalization were not immediately available.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed. Authorities have not released additional information about the extent of the damage to the home.