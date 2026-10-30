Halloween weekend weather: Mild for most of Saturday, rain coming in

The Brief Halloween should be mild, with temperatures near 70 around sunset and mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, mainly west of Atlanta, but the forecast does not point to a washout or a need to cancel trick-or-treating plans. Rain chances rise late Sunday, when highs are expected to reach about 65 before 70-degree temperatures return next week.



Halloween weekend should bring mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies to metro Atlanta, with the best chance for more widespread rain arriving late Sunday.

Halloween looks mild, mostly cloudy

Saturday’s high is expected to be near 70, including during the Georgia-Florida football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and no rain during the day for tailgating and kickoff.

Temperatures should remain near 70 around sunset, which is expected at 6:46 p.m., then slip below 70 during trick-or-treating hours. A few showers remain possible Saturday evening, mainly west of Atlanta. The chance is uncertain, and the forecast does not indicate rain that should force families to cancel plans. Trick-or-treaters may want to check radar before heading out in case a brief shower passes nearby.

Scattered showers also could develop during the day Saturday, but the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team does not expect a washout. Areas near the Alabama state line could see rain first, while locations farther east and northeast may stay dry longer.

Rain chances increase late Sunday

The higher chance of rain is expected late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening as showers move across parts of the region. The timing and location of the rain could vary, and some areas may see little or no rainfall.

Sunday will be cooler, with a high near 65 whether or not rain reaches a particular location. Temperatures in the 70s are expected to return next week. Rain chances should remain low Monday and Election Day, then rise again Wednesday.

Halloween weekend forecast

🎃 Saturday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 70. No rain is expected during the day for tailgating and kickoff, though scattered showers are possible in parts of the region.

🍬 Saturday evening: Mild and mostly cloudy for trick-or-treating. Temperatures near 70 around sunset at 6:46 p.m. will gradually fall below 70. A brief shower is possible, especially west of Atlanta.

🌧️ Sunday: Scattered showers are possible, with rain chances increasing late afternoon into the evening. High: about 65.

🌤️ Early next week: Highs return to the 70s. Rain chances are low Monday and Election Day, with a higher chance Wednesday.