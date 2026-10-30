Early voting ends today in Georgia after record turnout

The Brief More than 2.5 million Georgians had cast early ballots, setting a midterm record with one day of voting left. About 2.4 million voted in person, surpassing the previous midterm record of 2.2 million set in 2022. Friday is the final day of early voting before Election Day on Tuesday.



Georgia’s early voting turnout had topped 2.5 million ballots with one day remaining, setting a record for a midterm election, according to figures cited in a Friday report from DeKalb County.

Voters who do not cast a ballot Friday will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday.

What we know:

About 2.4 million of the early ballots were cast in person, far exceeding the previous midterm record of 2.2 million set in 2022.

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Mail-in absentee voting was down by about half, according to the Secretary of State's office, but the overall number of early ballots was still higher than in the previous midterm cycle.

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Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said earlier in the week that turnout was running about 5% to 7% higher than in 2022, despite having one fewer day of early voting.

Check voting hours and locations

Voters planning to cast a ballot Friday were urged to check their early voting location and hours in advance, since they may differ from their assigned Election Day polling place. Click here to check voter registration status and find early voting locations.

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