What Georgia’s elected offices do, from Senate to agriculture

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The Brief The U.S. Senate handles federal laws and confirmations; Georgia’s elected state officials lead agencies and shape state policy. The governor leads Georgia’s executive branch, while the lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate. Other offices oversee areas including elections, schools, utilities, jobs, insurance, fire safety and agriculture.



Georgia voters choose officials whose responsibilities range from representing the state in Washington to managing state agencies and regulating services Georgians use every day. Here’s a guide to the offices and what each one does.

U.S. Senate

Georgia elects two U.S. senators to represent the state in Congress. Senators vote on federal legislation and spending, consider presidential nominations such as federal judges and Cabinet officials, and vote on treaties. The office is federal, not part of Georgia’s state government.

Governor

The governor is Georgia’s chief executive and oversees the state’s executive branch. The governor is responsible for enforcing state laws, serves as commander in chief of Georgia’s military forces, and can approve or veto bills passed by the General Assembly.

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Lieutenant governor

The lieutenant governor is president of the Georgia Senate, presiding over debate in the chamber and helping guide its legislative work. The office is separate from the governor’s, though the lieutenant governor may assume the governor’s duties in certain circumstances if that office becomes vacant.

Attorney general

The attorney general is the state’s chief legal adviser to the governor and state agencies, boards and commissions. The office represents Georgia in civil cases and before the U.S. Supreme Court; it is not the same as a local district attorney’s office.

Secretary of state

The secretary of state’s office oversees statewide election administration and voter registration, registers businesses, grants licenses for many professions and regulates securities. County election offices also have responsibilities for administering elections locally.

Public Service Commission

The five-member Public Service Commission regulates certain utility companies, including electric, natural gas and telecommunications providers. Its decisions can affect rates and service requirements for companies under its jurisdiction.

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State school superintendent

The state school superintendent is the administrative head of the Georgia Department of Education and executive officer of the State Board of Education. The department oversees statewide education programs and distributes state education funding, while local school systems operate schools in their communities.

Labor commissioner

The labor commissioner leads the Georgia Department of Labor, which administers programs such as unemployment insurance and provides reemployment services. The department also connects job seekers and employers through its career services.

Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner

The commissioner licenses and regulates insurance companies, reviews whether rates and policies comply with state law, and investigates suspected insurance fraud. The office also includes the State Fire Marshal, which handles fire-safety work such as building inspections and fire investigations.

Agriculture commissioner

The agriculture commissioner leads the Georgia Department of Agriculture, which promotes the state’s farm industry and protects consumers and the food supply. The department regulates or monitors areas including food businesses, animal and plant health, pesticides, fuel quality and weights and measures.