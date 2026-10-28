Nordstrom Rack expands Georgia footprint with new Atlanta store

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The Brief Nordstrom Rack will officially open its doors tomorrow, Oct. 29, at Atlantic Station, bringing a new off-price store to Midtown Atlanta. The 28,000-square-foot store features up to 70% off top fashion brands along with order pickup and easy returns. Retail executives say the addition brings expanded variety, convenience and economic growth to the region.



A new Nordstrom Rack is opening at Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta, offering local shoppers access to top fashion brands and convenient order services.

What we know:

Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new 28,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack store at Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta on Oct. 20.

The lifestyle center is managed and leased by Hines and features over 500,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment options, including IKEA, H&M, Regal and Sephora.

Nordstrom Rack serves as the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering up to 70% off apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes.

The company operates two Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack locations in Georgia, supporting more than 700 jobs across the state.

Nordstrom Rack remains the company's largest source of new customers.

What we don't know:

Company officials have not provided specific details regarding store operating hours or exact staffing numbers for the new location.