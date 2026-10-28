Savannah Chrisley speaks out on 27-year age gap with new fiancé

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The Brief Reality television personality Savannah Chrisley announced her engagement and pregnancy with partner Jason Galanis despite public scrutiny over their 27-year age difference. Galanis, a former associate of Hunter Biden, served prison time for securities fraud before receiving a presidential sentence commutation in March 2025. Chrisley shared details of the December 2025 proposal and expressed joy over expecting her first child on her podcast and social media.



Savannah Chrisley announced she is engaged and expecting her first child with partner Jason Galanis while defending their 27-year age difference, according to People Magazine.

What we know:

Chrisley, 29, opened up about the age gap with Galanis during Tuesday's episode of her "Unlocked" podcast and in an Instagram post where she announced both her engagement and pregnancy.

"Yes, there is a huge age gap there, OK?" Chrisley said during the podcast. "And that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet, because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care."

Chrisley revealed Galanis proposed in December 2025, offering a ring without expectations attached.

"When he gave me the ring, he was like, ‘Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,'" she recalled.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Chrisley called the pregnancy the couple's "sweetest blessing yet" after facing years of emotional hardship.

"I once prayed just to make it through another day. Now I get to spend forever with the love of my life, carrying a little miracle we already love more than words," she wrote.

The backstory:

Galanis, 56, was identified in reports as a former business associate of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, People Magazine reported.

In September 2020, a court sentenced Galanis to 189 months in prison for multiple securities fraud schemes. While incarcerated, he testified during President Biden's impeachment inquiry in 2024. President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence in March 2025, according to People magazine.

What they're saying:

During a June appearance on the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, Chrisley noted her father, Todd Chrisley, was "not too fond" of the relationship's age difference, but she pushed back against concerns.

"Age-gap relationships are the new thing. You’re going to see it everywhere," Chrisley said. "For me, I’m not dealing with the insecurity of a younger guy who’s trying to keep up. Honestly, it’s the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in."

She added that Galanis supports her career fully without feeling threatened by her success.

"He’s my biggest cheerleader," Chrisley said. "He’s not intimidated by my success, which is so great."

What we don't know:

Representatives for Chrisley did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding additional details about the pregnancy or wedding plans.