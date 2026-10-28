Lawsuit seeks emergency delivery of Cobb absentee ballots

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The Brief A lawsuit alleges nearly 2,900 Cobb County voters have not received absentee ballots they requested, though the state website showed them as issued. The plaintiffs asked a judge to order overnight delivery. Democracy Docket Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman Charlie Bailey says delays could affect as many as 10,000 voters in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. cmg-cmg-rd-20021-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com Cobb Elections has posted ballot-tracking and in-person voting guidance. Advance voting ends Oct. 30; mailed ballots must arrive by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Cobb County Georgia



With less than a week until Election Day, a lawsuit alleges that nearly 2,900 Cobb County voters have not received absentee ballots they requested.

GEORGIA'S ELECTION DATA HUB

The complaint says the state’s voter website lists the ballots as issued and asks a judge to order the county to send them by overnight delivery, according to DemocracyDocket.com. It blames delays on Fort Orange Press, a New York-based vendor hired to manage absentee ballots.

Broader delays alleged in three counties

Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman Charlie Bailey said previously that delays could affect as many as 10,000 voters in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. He attributed the delays to a third-party vendor and said voters in other counties did not appear to be affected.

Cobb posts election notices and voter options

Cobb County Elections & Registration has posted notices about scheduled absentee-ballot processing and scanning, early tabulation of advance-voting ballots, and the computation and canvassing of election returns.

In a separate post, the county advised voters who have not received an absentee ballot to check its status through Georgia’s My Voter Page or contact the county at 770-528-2581 or ABM@cobbcounty.gov.

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The county says voters who requested an absentee ballot may vote in person after completing the required cancellation process. Advance voting ends Friday, Oct. 30. Mailed ballots must be received by the county by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3; a postmark alone does not meet the deadline.