Deputy director for CDC announces departure from agency

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The Brief Jennifer Shuford will leave the CDC on Nov. 12, after four months as deputy director and chief medical officer. She said she is leaving to spend more time with her family. An interim replacement will serve while the agency searches for a successor.



Jennifer Shuford, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director and chief medical officer, will leave the agency Nov. 12 after four months in the role, The Washington Post reported.

What we know:

Shuford is an infectious-disease physician who served as health commissioner in Texas before she was hired by the CDC, which is based in Atlanta, in April.

Her departure comes as the CDC deals with a nationwide surge in measles cases. Satish Pillai will serve while the agency looks for a permanent successor.