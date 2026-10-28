Deputy director for CDC announces departure from agency
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ATLANTA - Jennifer Shuford, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director and chief medical officer, will leave the agency Nov. 12 after four months in the role, The Washington Post reported.
What we know:
Shuford is an infectious-disease physician who served as health commissioner in Texas before she was hired by the CDC, which is based in Atlanta, in April.
Her departure comes as the CDC deals with a nationwide surge in measles cases. Satish Pillai will serve while the agency looks for a permanent successor.