Douglasville man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting infant, DA says

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The Brief Jesse James Hawkins, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and child cruelty charges involving a 10-month-old girl. A judge sentenced Hawkins to life in prison, with the first 25 years to be served behind bars without parole. The investigation began in March 2025 after the infant was brought to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for medical care.



A 22-year-old Douglasville man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-month-old infant, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Jesse James Hawkins pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 to aggravated sexual battery, aggravated battery, and first and second-degree cruelty to children.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in March 2025 after the 10-month-old girl was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta by her mother for emergency medical treatment, the district attorney's office said.

Investigators determined that Hawkins, who was the mother's boyfriend, sexually assaulted the baby with an unknown object, prosecutors added.

A Paulding County Superior Court judge accepted a negotiated plea agreement, sentencing Hawkins to life with the first 25 years to be served in state prison. Under Georgia law, Hawkins must serve every single day of the 25-year prison term, followed by mandatory sex offender supervision upon release.

District Attorney Robert S. Lane praised investigators and prosecutors for securing the sentence, emphasizing that while no punishment can undo the trauma inflicted on the child, Hawkins will remain behind bars for decades.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's current medical condition.

Prosecutors have not indicated whether any additional charges were evaluated during the course of the investigation.