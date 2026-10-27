Atlanta child hit by car to return home after 6-month hospital stay

The Brief An Atlanta pedestrian crash survivor prepares to leave the hospital next month after spending a half-year recovering from critical injuries. Seven-year-old Tupac Staples spent weeks in a coma following a May collision along James Jackson Parkway NW. Family members are raising money for specialized medical equipment and a feeding tube needed for his home care.



After six months in a hospital bed, a 7-year-old Atlanta boy who survived being struck by a car is preparing to finally return home next month.

Atlanta pedestrian crash recovery

What we know:

Tupac Staples suffered critical injuries in May after he was hit by a vehicle along James Jackson Parkway NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the child was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle struck him. The driver involved remained on scene and is not facing any charges.

Tupac was airlifted to an area hospital, where he battled broken bones, severe brain trauma, and spent weeks in a coma.

"I wish I could trade places with him, he's just a kid," his father, Stephen Olds, said.

Over the past half-year, his family has watched him make slow, daily strides toward recovery. Olds said Tupac can now open his eyes and slightly move his body, though he faces significant physical limitations.

"He can't use the bathroom on his own, only thing he can do is just look and smile," Olds said. "Day to day, I see small progress."

Long-term neurological impacts

What we don't know:

Doctors aren't sure how the crash will affect Tupac long-term. Medical staff have not determined whether he will regain full mobility.

Transitioning to home care

What's next:

However, medical staff have cleared the 7-year-old to continue his recovery at home starting next month, a milestone bringing hope to his loved ones.

"I have [faith] that God will restore him and with time bring him back," Olds said. "It's like a whole new life, a whole new life."

Still, the transition presents steep logistical hurdles because his ongoing care requires specialized medical equipment and nutrition delivered through a feeding tube.

"You go from everybody being good to now having a disabled kid, it's definitely a lot," Olds said. "We're just trying to line up everything to bring him home to a good environment."

Medical fund and community support

What you can do:

Following the accident, Tupac's family began advocating for stronger pedestrian safety measures across local Atlanta streets.

Community members can donate to an online GoFundMe fundraiser established by the family to help cover ongoing medical costs, rehabilitation bills and specialized home health equipment.