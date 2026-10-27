Dream owners voice frustration with WNBA over Finals scheduling conflicts

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The Brief Atlanta Dream ownership released an open letter praising fans while criticizing the WNBA over postseason scheduling issues. Owners said the league ignored repeated warnings about arena conflicts with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The team thanked the Hawks organization for adjusting its schedule three times to make the Finals games possible.



Atlanta Dream ownership called out the WNBA on Tuesday over postseason scheduling conflicts in an open letter.

What we know:

In the letter addressed to fans, team owners Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair, Renee Montgomery, and Robyn Gottesdiener addressed the unusual decision to schedule a WNBA Finals home game for the early afternoon on a Thursday workday and school day.

Ownership revealed they raised concerns two months ago when the league finalized playoff dates and times, warning that the postseason schedule conflicted with Atlanta Hawks games at State Farm Arena. According to ownership, those concerns were repeatedly brushed aside as the team made its playoff push.

"Our concerns did not receive the attention, nor the urgency that they deserved," the ownership group wrote. "Perhaps it was assumed that the Dream would not make it this far. Perhaps, our place in the Finals was not accounted for. Whatever the reason, the reality is that we are here."

The owners emphasized that playing a midday game on a weekday was not what they fought for, but stated that the franchise has earned the right to be taken seriously and expects future planning from the league to reflect their level of competition.

Dig deeper:

Rather than playing at their regular-season home venue, the 3,500-seat Gateway Center Arena in College Park, the team chose State Farm Arena in Downtown Atlanta to allow more fans to experience the historic series in person.

Ownership praised the Atlanta Hawks and arena staff for partnering with them and adjusting their own operational schedules three separate times on short notice to keep the games in Downtown Atlanta.

The letter commended Dream fans for navigating the logistical hurdles, noting that the city knows how to handle adversity and continues to pack the arena regardless of the time or day. Despite the call-out, the Dream is ready to welcome fans back to State Farm Arena on Thursday to help turn the venue blue.

For fans heading to the arena, the team announced blue T-shirts will be placed on every seat, rally towels will go to the first 10,000 through the doors, and thunder sticks will be distributed behind both baskets. Supporters are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats before tipoff to turn the building into a sea of blue.

What we don't know:

The WNBA has not publicly responded to the criticisms outlined in the ownership group's letter.

League officials have also not indicated whether future postseason scheduling protocols will be modified to prevent similar arena conflicts.

What's next:

The Dream will play at State Farm Arena for the Thursday Game 6 Finals matchup against the Golden State Valkyries at 12:30 p.m. as the franchise continues its championship bid.

If the series goes to a deciding Game 7, it will shift back to the Bay Area at Chase Center, where the Valkyries hold home-court advantage.

Ownership stated they intend to keep winning and expect the league's future planning and scheduling considerations to reflect the team's championship caliber.