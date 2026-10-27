MARTA resumes Gold Line service following fire at Brookhaven station

The Brief Normal rail service has resumed along the Gold Line following an earlier substation fire at the Brookhaven MARTA station. Emergency crews safely evacuated passengers and extinguished the fire, with no injuries reported. Transit officials have not yet determined the cause of the electrical fire.



Normal rail service has resumed along MARTA's Gold Line after an electrical substation fire forced evacuations and triggered major transit disruptions Tuesday at Brookhaven station.

What we know:

According to officials, a fire broke out at a traction power substation at the Brookhaven Station.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, and transit workers cut rail power to the area. MARTA Police evacuated all passengers from the station safely.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. Emergency personnel remain on the scene to inspect the equipment and monitor conditions.

MARTA temporarily set up a bus bridge between the Lenox and Chamblee stations to carry riders around the closure while emergency personnel inspected equipment.

Transit officials confirmed Tuesday evening that all rail repairs and safety checks were completed and normal Gold Line service is back up and running.

What we don't know:

Transit authorities have not released the cause of the fire.