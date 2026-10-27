Newnan police shooting review hinges on self-defense, not chase, DA says

The Brief Coweta County District Attorney Herb Cranford clarified that the criminal review into Zadarious Dorsey's death focuses entirely on self-defense, setting aside whether the initial stop was lawful. Newly disclosed investigative records reveal the fatal encounter lasted only two minutes from the officer's arrival to the shooting. Prosecutors detailed the physical recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun located 42 feet diagonally ahead of Dorsey's body as the GBI continues its investigation.



The criminal review into the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey hinges on self-defense rather than whether the officer had legal grounds to chase him, prosecutors announced.

Newnan police shooting review

What we know:

Coweta County District Attorney Herb Cranford confirmed his investigation focuses strictly on whether the Newnan police officer reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to protect his life.

Cranford took no position on whether the officer had legal grounds to stop Dorsey. While outlining Fourth Amendment standards for police stops, Cranford emphasized that under Georgia self-defense law, whether the officer had "reasonable suspicion" to detain Dorsey is legally irrelevant to whether the shooting was justified.

The district attorney shared these findings during two closed-door briefings at the Coweta County Justice Center. He first met with civil rights attorneys representing the maternal side of Dorsey's family. Later, he held a session for the paternal side of the family, local clergy, and elected officials, including Newnan Mayor James Shepherd and Coweta County Commissioner Al Smith.

Forensic tests completed Oct. 15 confirmed Dorsey’s DNA was on a Canik 9mm pistol recovered at the scene. The weapon had an extended magazine, one bullet in the chamber, and was reported stolen out of Albany.

Investigators found the gun about 42 feet ahead of Dorsey, positioned diagonally to his right. This location raises questions about whether the weapon was thrown forward during the foot chase.

The officer told investigators that Dorsey drew a firearm from his waistband area. The officer said Dorsey ignored commands to drop the weapon before shots were fired.

Records show the officer recognized Dorsey from three previous encounters. These included two prior arrests involving alleged unlawful gun possession and an August 2023 incident at Newnan High School.

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Cliff Circle encounter sequence

Timeline:

Surveillance cameras along Cliff Circle captured the exact sequence of events. The footage, which has not been released to the public, shows the fatal confrontation unfolded over just two minutes.

At 1:11 a.m. on Oct. 3, the officer pulled an unmarked police vehicle next to a parked car carrying Dorsey and several passengers. The officer stepped out wearing a vest marked "POLICE" and a visible badge.

The video shows the vehicle was never pulled over for a traffic stop. When the occupants got out and started walking away, the officer directed his commands only at Dorsey. The officer called him by his nickname, "Dae Dae," and ordered him to stop before chasing him on foot.

At 1:13 a.m., the officer fired the fatal shot. The other passengers walked away freely, and someone drove the parked car away at 1:23 a.m.

Weapons restrictions, prior cases

The backstory:

Dorsey was legally barred from carrying a weapon under bond conditions from an Oct. 10, 2025, arrest in Coweta County and a Feb. 16 arrest in Carroll County. Under Georgia law, carrying a stolen handgun is a felony, and possessing a handgun in public under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor.

Carrollton police said a third arrest involved an armed man with Dorsey when they allegedly demanded sex at gunpoint from teenagers, including an underage girl, inside a locked apartment in Carrollton.

Attorneys representing Dorsey's mother publicly argued the officer lacked legal justification to detain Dorsey. They claim he was merely a passenger in a parked car and had the legal right to run. The legal team contends the gun's location 42 feet away proves Dorsey tossed the weapon and was unarmed when the fatal shots were fired.

Autopsy results and officer identity

What we don't know:

State authorities have not released the final autopsy report detailing Dorsey's exact wounds.

Investigators have not publicly resolved whether Dorsey threw the gun ahead of himself while running.

Authorities have not released the identity of the Newnan police officer who fired the fatal shot. They have also not confirmed if the officer remains on administrative leave.

Final state investigative findings

What's next:

District Attorney Cranford emphasized that his office does not represent the Newnan Police Department. He said his only duty is to determine if evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer committed a crime.

Cranford said the officer's body camera video will be released to the public once the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finishes its inquiry. That investigation remains open pending the medical examiner's final autopsy report.