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Protesters gather in Newnan as family views bodycam of police shooting

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Newnan
Published October 9, 2026 6:31 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 6:31 PM EDT
Family views body camera footage in fatal police shooting
Family views body camera footage in fatal police shooting

Family views body camera footage in fatal police shooting

Protesters and family members gathered outside the Newnan Police Department after viewing body camera footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting of 18-year-old Darius Dorsey.

The Brief

    • Protesters gathered outside the Newnan Police Department following the fatal officer-involved shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey.
    • Family members met with the district attorney's office to view body camera video and other evidence, including radio traffic and surveillance clips.
    • District Attorney Herb Cranford announced that the family decided to release the body camera footage up to the shooting, excluding graphic moments of suffering.

NEWNAN, Ga. - Demonstrators gathered outside the Newnan Police Department as the family of an 18-year-old man shot and killed by an officer viewed body camera footage of the encounter. 

Newnan police shooting protest

What we know:

Protesters stood outside the Newnan Police Department as relatives of Zadarious Dorsey met with the district attorney's office to review evidence from Saturday morning's deadly shooting.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Newnan police officer followed a vehicle carrying several men early Saturday morning. When the vehicle stopped, at least five men got out and ran. The officer chased Dorsey while issuing commands to stop, stating that Dorsey pulled a gun from his waistband. The officer ordered him to drop the weapon before firing multiple shots that killed him.

Zadarious Dorsey, 18, was shot and killed by a Newnan police officer. His family viewed body camera footage of the encounter as demonstrators gathered outside the Newnan Police Department.

During the demonstration, participants held an 18-second moment of silence in honor of the 18-year-old and called on authorities to explain why the officer initially followed the vehicle and chased Dorsey.

Dorsey's aunt, Angela Brown, told the crowd that watching the body camera video did not change her perspective on the shooting.

Body camera footage release decision

What they're saying:

District Attorney Herb Cranford, who asked the GBI to expedite its evidence collection, allowed the family to decide how the body camera footage should be released to the public. Cranford announced that the family agreed to release the video up to and including the shooting, but requested that any footage showing Dorsey's suffering be excluded.

In addition to the body-worn camera video, prosecutors presented the family with police radio traffic, surveillance video from Cliff Circle, Winston Dowdell Academy, and Central Education Center, taser data, crime scene photos, and photos of a ski mask worn by Dorsey.

Officials also informed the family that the firearm recovered from the scene was reported stolen out of Albany, Georgia.

RELATED STORIES: 

Officer identity and GBI investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the Newnan police officer involved in the shooting or stated whether the officer is on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

The GBI will continue its independent investigation before submitting the complete case file to the district attorney's office for review. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements by Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, press releases from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and on-scene reporting from FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans.

NewnanCrime and Public SafetyNews