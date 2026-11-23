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The Brief Official state and local assessments confirm 20 camper or RV-style properties were destroyed in Friday's Coosawattee fire in Ellijay. Another eight properties suffered minor damage or were affected, bringing the total number of damaged properties to 28. The Red Cross closed the emergency shelter at the Gilmer County Civic Center on Sunday afternoon after placing displaced victims into other housing.



Twenty camper or RV-style homes were destroyed, and eight others were damaged during Friday's fast-moving wildfire at the Coosawattee River Resort in Ellijay, according to an updated official damage report released Monday morning by Gilmer County Emergency Management.

What we know:

Local and state officials completed structure damage assessments on Sunday alongside the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA).

The updated report, current as of 8 a.m. Monday, evaluated 28 camper or RV-style properties with attached structures or porches.

Of those 28 properties, 20 were destroyed, one sustained minor damage and seven were listed as affected.

Some sites also had vehicles and other property destroyed, though land damage on adjacent properties was not included in the count.

The new figures update earlier estimates from the Georgia Forestry Commission, which initially reported 17 camper trailers and four abandoned buildings were destroyed across 10.7 acres.

The backstory:

The wildfire broke out just after 2 p.m. Friday at a camper trailer on Ogden Road near 4th Street before spreading across 5th, 6th and 7th streets toward nearby homes and woods.

Fueled by dry brush and low humidity, the flames prompted evacuations as crews from Pickens and Fannin counties joined local firefighters and aerial water drops to achieve 100% containment Friday evening.

At the height of the emergency, more than 40 evacuees stayed at the Red Cross shelter inside the Gilmer County Civic Center.

All victims who lost their primary homes were placed into other housing facilities over the weekend by the Red Cross or Adult Protective Services (APS), and the Red Cross officially closed the shelter at 3 p.m. Sunday.

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What we don't know:

Investigators with the Georgia Forestry Commission have not yet determined what sparked the initial camper fire on Ogden Road.

Officials also have not confirmed whether anyone was injured during the fire or the emergency response.

What you can do:

While the Civic Center shelter is closed, the Red Cross is continuing case work for those impacted. Coosawattee River Resort administration has also launched a GoFundMe account for fire victims.

Community members looking to donate physical items or support recovery efforts can connect with local charities:

Faith, Hope, and Charity and The Hope Lutheran Church have established ways to help victims with needed items.

Roots Thrift and the Gilmer County Civic Center (1561 S. Main St., Ellijay) were also previously designated by emergency officials as drop-off locations while space allows.

Anyone needing Red Cross disaster assistance can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit redcross.org or use the Red Cross Emergency app.

Residents have been permitted to return to Coosawattee River Resort since Saturday, though deputies urge caution as Georgia Power and forestry crews continue working in the area.