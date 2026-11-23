The Brief Two passengers suffered critical injuries after being thrown from a vehicle during a Gwinnett County rollover crash on the Sugarloaf Parkway exit ramp. The single-vehicle wreck happened Sunday morning when the driver lost control while navigating a curve and veered off the roadway. First responders transported everyone inside the vehicle to the hospital, including additional occupants who sustained non-critical injuries.



Two passengers are in critical condition after being ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Sugarloaf Parkway exit ramp in Gwinnett County on Sunday morning, police said.

What we know:

The wreck happened Sunday morning after a vehicle took the Sugarloaf Parkway exit ramp and began navigating a curve, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

Two passengers were thrown from the vehicle during the crash and suffered critical injuries, police reported.

Everyone else inside the vehicle sustained non-critical injuries, and paramedics transported all occupants to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed which highway the vehicle was exiting, the total number of people inside the car or the make and model of the vehicle.

Police also have not released the identities of the victims or stated whether speed, impairment or charges are factors in the crash.