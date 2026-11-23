The Brief A Stone Mountain man received a life sentence plus 55 years after a DeKalb County jury convicted him in a deadly revenge shooting. Gunfire erupted outside a Panola Road gas station, killing 21-year-old Jahsir McLean and wounding two innocent bystanders. Surveillance footage from across the street and ballistic testing on a seized handgun linked Michael Deon Pumphrey to the attack.



A DeKalb County jury convicted 34-year-old Michael Deon Pumphrey of Stone Mountain last Friday in a deadly 2024 revenge shooting outside a gas station that killed a 21-year-old man and wounded two bystanders.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2024, to a shooting report at a gas station in the 1200 block of Panola Road in Stone Mountain, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

Arriving officers found three people who had been shot.

21-year-old Jahsir McLean died at the scene, prosecutors said.

A 22-year-old security guard working at an attached business was shot in the leg, and a 29-year-old woman sitting in her car in front of the station survived being shot in the chest.

The backstory:

The security guard told investigators a black car pulled into the parking lot and the driver opened fire on another man, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video showed a black Chevrolet Impala enter the lot and someone inside immediately shoot at McLean, who was standing in front of the building.

Additional footage from a gas station across the street captured the driver's face when he briefly exited the Impala just before the attack, the district attorney's office stated.

Investigators identified the driver as Pumphrey and learned McLean had shot him during an argument two years earlier.

Clarkston police officers arrested Pumphrey during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2024, and found a handgun in his waistband, prosecutors said.

Testing by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the weapon was used to shoot all three victims.

Last Friday, a jury found Pumphrey guilty of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole, plus 55 years to serve.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current medical conditions of the two surviving bystanders.

Prosecutors also did not release details regarding the original argument between Pumphrey and McLean two years prior to the fatal shooting.